Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,727,400 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 2,998,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MHLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,571,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66. Maiden has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.87 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 164.52%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Maiden from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 281,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 554,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 235,853 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.