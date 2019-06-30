MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). MannKind posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,355. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $215.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $4,123,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MannKind by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

