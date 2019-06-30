Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $1,855,299.60 in Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) insider David Grissen sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $1,855,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Grissen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, David Grissen sold 13,686 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,872,929.10.

On Monday, June 17th, David Grissen sold 7,662 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total value of $1,022,340.66.

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Grissen sold 6,750 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $871,695.00.

Marriott International stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Marriott International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 193.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

