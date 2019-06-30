Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMLP. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.53 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,933.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Tauscher acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,846.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,285 shares of company stock worth $306,465 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

