Marvell Technology Group’s (MRVL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of MRVL opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $237,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,446. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,027,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,742,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,711 shares during the period.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

