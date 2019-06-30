MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) vs. QuoteMedia (NYSE:QMCI) Head to Head Comparison

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MAXIMUS and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS 0 1 0 0 2.00 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAXIMUS currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.64%. Given MAXIMUS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MAXIMUS is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MAXIMUS pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. QuoteMedia does not pay a dividend. MAXIMUS pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MAXIMUS and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS 8.76% 21.19% 15.08% QuoteMedia 5.33% -31.06% 17.27%

Risk & Volatility

MAXIMUS has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAXIMUS and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS $2.39 billion 1.93 $220.75 million $3.40 21.34 QuoteMedia $11.13 million 1.20 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

MAXIMUS has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Summary

MAXIMUS beats QuoteMedia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. This segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and renewal; document and record management; payment processing and administration; and digital eHealth and wellbeing solutions. It also provides independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessment; occupational health clinical assessment; specialized consulting; and centralized multilingual customer contact centers and multichannel self-service options for enrollment. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; and Medicare and Medicaid appeals, and program eligibility appeals. It also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The company's Human Services segment offers national, state, provincial, and local human services agencies, as well as various BPS and related consulting services. It also provides management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

