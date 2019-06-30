MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MXL. Roth Capital reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

MXL stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $76,540.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $789,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in MaxLinear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MaxLinear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

