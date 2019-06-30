Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Short Interest Update

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,094,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,970,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLNX. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson cut Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,210,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $473,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,922,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $227,534,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,404,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $166,207,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $140,672,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $111,064,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,557. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.30). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.