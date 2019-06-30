Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) CFO Sells $18,514,218.74 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 52,855,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after buying an additional 951,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,166,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

