Methanex’s (MEOH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued their buy rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Methanex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 557,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $7,381,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 131,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

