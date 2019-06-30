Michael Troutman Sells 2,724 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) insider Michael Troutman sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $80,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Troutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Troutman sold 11,845 shares of Rexnord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $349,545.95.

RXN stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $26,209,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 65.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 767,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,451,000 after acquiring an additional 456,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,795,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,104,000 after acquiring an additional 449,692 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

