Morgan Stanley Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $264.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $209.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.77.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.04. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total value of $775,467.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $294,850.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,048.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,238 shares of company stock worth $1,727,422. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.