MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.78 ($117.18).

ETR MOR opened at €84.45 ($98.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of €88.61. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 12 month high of €124.90 ($145.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

