Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 675 ($8.82).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 595 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 591.46. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 740 ($9.67).

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 259 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,515.15 ($1,979.81). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 71 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £429.55 ($561.28). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 430 shares of company stock worth $253,870.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

