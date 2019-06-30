Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 504,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.35 per share, with a total value of $31,452.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,507.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 153,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.36. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $661.80 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

