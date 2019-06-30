National Bank Financial Increases Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Price Target to C$3.25

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.10 to C$4.45 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

LMC opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a market cap of $566.92 million and a P/E ratio of 18.09. Leagold Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$183.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leagold Mining will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leagold Mining news, Director Frank Giustra purchased 59,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.76 per share, with a total value of C$104,445.09. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,066,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,924,330.97.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

