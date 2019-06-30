National Bank Financial Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $233.71 price target on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.98.

Shares of CP stock opened at $235.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.73. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $167.48 and a 52 week high of $241.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 27.45%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6174 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,949,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,107,000 after purchasing an additional 255,486 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,056,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,864,000 after buying an additional 485,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,671,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,143,000 after buying an additional 96,728 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,508,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,153,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,395,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 254,877 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

