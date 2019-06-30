National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGHC. Compass Point set a $36.00 price objective on shares of National General and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National General from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of National General in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.71. National General has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.67.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. National General had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National General will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $123,099.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,968.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,330 shares of company stock valued at $366,080. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in National General by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National General by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in National General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in National General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

