North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.15% and a return on equity of 7,737.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRT. Emancipation Management LLC boosted its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 445,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95,862 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

