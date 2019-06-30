Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Novocure in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novocure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.

NVCR stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. Novocure has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.28.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 47.23% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 11,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $673,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,731.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 30,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,685,850.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,240,336.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,345 shares of company stock valued at $38,105,276 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Novocure during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Novocure by 355.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novocure by 19.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 396,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Novocure during the first quarter worth about $1,614,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Novocure during the first quarter worth about $679,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

