NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

NCNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NuCana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NCNA opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87. NuCana has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Equities analysts forecast that NuCana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in NuCana by 558.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NuCana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuCana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 447,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

