Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$1.75 at GMP Securities

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at GMP Securities from C$0.40 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. GMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.07.

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

