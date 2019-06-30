Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Oddo Bhf set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norma Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.21 ($57.23).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.44 ($42.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €33.70 ($39.19) and a 12 month high of €61.50 ($71.51).

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

