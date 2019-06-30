Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) PT Set at $16.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oil States International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.21 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.02.

OIS opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.39.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Cragg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,793.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

