Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSBC. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of OSBC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 119,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

