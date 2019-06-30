OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

“We believe a couple catalysts exist for OMF. Credit has been trending better. Based on recent trust data from an unsecured trust closed in September 2017, net charge-offs have been relatively flat and declined in a point on the curve where previous OMF vintages had NCOs still climbing. We believe OMF overall is running slightly better than its net charge-off guidance of <6.5% for 2019. We believe 2Q19 earnings could see a slight beat. With a combination of conservative underwriting and secured lending now totaling 49% of the book, OMF is beginning to see some benefits. In addition, with unemployment trends and slightly better wages, this better credit trend could continue for the rest of 2019 and into 2020. We note 10 bps of net charge-offs higher or lower equals ~$0.10 +/- impact to EPS as OMF remains leveraged to credit trends.",” Northland Securities’ analyst wrote.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered OneMain from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.45.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,225,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,157,000 after buying an additional 606,258 shares in the last quarter. Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $360,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OneMain by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,450,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,806,000 after buying an additional 423,499 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in OneMain by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,750,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after buying an additional 153,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

