O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.13.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $369.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $270.97 and a 12 month high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.05. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

