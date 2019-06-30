ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. ORIX’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ORIX an industry rank of 203 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on IX. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE IX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

