Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

NYSE OR opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.96 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

