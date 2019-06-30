Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON OXB opened at GBX 691 ($9.03) on Wednesday. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,029.40 ($13.45). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 717.96. The company has a market capitalization of $530.26 million and a P/E ratio of 63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £2,673.32 ($3,493.17). Also, insider Andrew Heath purchased 3,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 673 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £22,289.76 ($29,125.52). Insiders have purchased 4,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,022 in the last three months.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

