Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PATK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

PATK stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $67.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $608.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.67 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 45,254 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,102,048.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

