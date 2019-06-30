Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. Patterson Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Patterson Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of PDCO opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

