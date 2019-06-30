Peel Hunt Trims Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Target Price to GBX 500

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNT. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 484.90 ($6.34).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 373.40 ($4.88) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 378.61. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 580.50 ($7.59). The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

In other news, insider Calum MacLean sold 73,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08), for a total transaction of £287,490.45 ($375,657.19).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.