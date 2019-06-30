Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 2,873,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $101,110.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,869.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,699 shares of company stock worth $302,288.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 119.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 213,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4,108.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 10.4% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

