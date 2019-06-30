Peter A. Lawrence Sells 190,947 Shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (LON:BVT) Stock

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (LON:BVT) insider Peter A. Lawrence sold 190,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £141,300.78 ($184,634.50).

Shares of LON:BVT opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Friday. Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 89.20 ($1.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.66. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

About Baronsmead Venture Trust

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

