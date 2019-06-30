Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 9,537,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,645 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,076,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,435,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,571. The company has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

