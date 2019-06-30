Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 390,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of PJC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. 154,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44. Piper Jaffray Companies has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.37. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $191.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PJC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

