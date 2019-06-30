POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. POSCO has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in POSCO by 60.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in POSCO by 3,625.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 85.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

