Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.88 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.48.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $181.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.