Pritesh Shah Sells 11,175 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 11,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $673,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,731.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pritesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Pritesh Shah sold 12,500 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Pritesh Shah sold 1,130 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $62,206.50.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Pritesh Shah sold 1,204 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $52,735.20.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.64 and a beta of 2.44.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 136,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

