Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $422-428 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423 million.Progress Software also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.62 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities set a $50.00 target price on Progress Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In other Progress Software news, Director John R. Egan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $905,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $2,025,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,695 shares of company stock worth $3,918,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

