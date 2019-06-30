Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Proto Labs stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,417,000 after acquiring an additional 77,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,625,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100,343 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $45,295,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

