Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,000 shares of company stock worth $456,920. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.