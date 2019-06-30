PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $155.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $168.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.80. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $178.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $107.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. On average, analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $325,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $156,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,120. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

