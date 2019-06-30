Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $326.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 132,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 577,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 353,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 361,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

