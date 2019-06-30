Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.37. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 903,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 212,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 1,898.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 231,822 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

