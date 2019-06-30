Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Increased by Cormark

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “average” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James set a $1.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

New Gold stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 118,963 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 365,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.