RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn Sells 100,000 Shares

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,618,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RealPage stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.50.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 106.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 490,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 253,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,441,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,860,000 after acquiring an additional 692,342 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

