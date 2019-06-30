Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Set at $100.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.82 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.58.

NYSE RS opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,853.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,038,329.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,455 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,340,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,790,000 after buying an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

