Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,925

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REL. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,123 ($27.74) to GBX 2,178 ($28.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,821.50 ($23.80).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,909.50 ($24.95) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74.

In other Relx news, insider Henry Udow sold 50,831 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total transaction of £894,117.29 ($1,168,322.61).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

